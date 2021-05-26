Tell Total Restoration why your bathroom needs major restoration

Photo: Contributed

Is your bathroom a disaster?

If you play your cards right, Total Restoration might be giving your space a makeover worth as much as $10,000.

The Kelowna restoration company is celebrating spring with the Totally Restored event. It will award a restoration project to someone’s bathroom that is dealing with a significant amount of mould and/or water damage. Water damage in the bathroom can lead to mould, which is dangerous to both humans and pets in the household.

Total Restoration is a locally owned and operated restoration business that has been an industry leader in the Okanagan for the last 20 years. It is giving back to the community through the Totally Restored event in an effort to make at least one bathroom healthier for its residents.

To enter, applicants need to visit the Totally Restored home page, and identify themselves and their current situation by uploading two images as well as a written expression of need. One entry per person is allowed.

Applications will be accepted until May 31.