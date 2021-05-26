On the Street: What restrictions are you most excited to see go?

The B.C. government revealed its reopening plans on Tuesday, bringing the return of indoor dining and small in-person gatherings.

The reopening plan is a four-step process that will continue to go ahead as planned if the number of case counts and hospitalizations remain low, and the percentage of people 18 years and above with dose one of the vaccine continue to trend upwards.

Castanet hit the streets of Kelowna to ask residents what restrictions they are most excited about lifting. For some, it was being able to see family members that they hadn't been able to in a while, and others said it was going out and being social again. One woman says she is most excited to see live music.

“I can’t wait to see some live music. I feel like all these musicians deserve a chance to play in front of real people and to feel those vibrations again, because we all miss it and we need to feed our souls a little bit.”

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]