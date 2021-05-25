2 more COVID related deaths at care home in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health has confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths at the Spring Valley Care Centre in Rutland.

The total number of deaths in connection to the outbreak first declared on April 28 now stands at 10.

IH is also reporting one new positive case bringing the total number of positive residents to 36. A total of 12 staff have also tested positive for he virus.

Back at the beginning of May, the province announced Rutland would be targeted with early mass immunizations due to high transmission rates in the community.

On Friday, IH's chief medical health officer Dr. De Villiers said about half of the people who've died at the facility had not been vaccinated, "because of various reasons."

As he's noted in the past, others who've contracted COVID-19 and died in long-term care homes may have shown no symptoms from the virus itself.

“This is a facility where there are people who are elderly, and have got some concurrent diseases as well, and some of the people who passed away were palliative before they got COVID,” Dr. de Villiers said.

