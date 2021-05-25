Kelowna RCMP issue fine to unnamed church for indoor gathering

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna RCMP have issued a fine to a local church following an indoor gathering.

On May 19, just before 7:40 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report that a church was allegedly having a gathering indoors contrary to public health orders.

Police arrived on scene and determined that a number of people were on site.

Police spoke with a representative of the church and issued a violation ticket for allegedly organizing or hosting a non-compliant event, which carries a fine amount of $2,300.

“We all have an important role to play during this public health emergency. Public safety is a priority for the RCMP and we urge citizens to adhere to the orders to keep everyone safe and reduce the risk of virus transmission,” says Supt. Kara Triance, Officer in Charge of the Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment.

“While we certainly can, and will enforce the provisions under the Emergency Program Act, we continue to encourage everyone to voluntarily comply with the provincial health orders, to keep our community safe,” Triance added.

RCMP would not specify the name or location of the church.

Under B.C.'s reopening plan announced Tuesday, indoor religious gatherings are again allowed if safety rules are followed.