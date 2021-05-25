Stober Foundation accepting grant applications and project funding requests

Photo: Contributed

Calling all registered Canadian charities.

The Stober Family Foundation is accepting grant applications for project funding until June 1, 2021.

The local philanthropy group is asking the charity and non-profit sector to review their funding guidelines online and consider submitting an application.

"Our philanthropic vision is to take a progressive, forward-thinking, and sustainable approach to our giving in support of innovative endeavours that seek to make our communities a better place for all," said foundation director, Keith Brewster.

The foundation has moved their funding application completely online to facilitate an easy process for all charities.

“This year our scope is rather wide ranging. We are open to a variety of core areas including community development, education, faith, health & medicine, humanitarianism, mental health, and sports & recreation to name just a few," said Brewster.

The Stober Foundation says they have purposefully kept their funding interests broad.

“We are keen to partner with charities looking to make a tangible difference in the world around us,” said Brewster.

“We hope that in getting the word out about this funding opportunity, that we will not only hear from impactful charities, but also learn about the most successful projects and services they offer in hopes of maximizing our mutual impact”.