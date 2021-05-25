Stober Group seeking development permit for Lakeshore project

Photo: Contributed

Stober Group has updated plans for its mixed-use project on Lakeshore Road that will be going to a public information meeting next week and seeking a development permit from the City of Kelowna.

The development, which is set to replace the Willow Creek Campground and a gravel parking lot just north of Gyro Beach, will consist of 345 homes in two mid-sized buildings, which is down from the original 450 in three buildings. The homes will sit atop a fully contained parking structure.

The parking will be wrapped with space for a mix of retail and residential uses and ground floor space that features expansive, landscaped public sidewalks, corner plazas, cafés and restaurant with patios.

The development permit application also asks for a height variance, as the tallest of the two towers is proposed to be 14 storeys tall. The current maximum height for the area is only four storeys.

“The redesigned project that we are proposing is a mixed-use design that achieves city urban centre development objectives and also responds to the significant amount of input that we received from the community,” Stober Group director of development Bob Dagenais said in a press release.

The project received rezoning approval from city council last fall.