Kelowna restaurants excited to welcome back indoor dining

Madison Erhardt

For The Little Hobo owners Crystal Dougan and Stephen MacDonald, it’s a day the pair have been anxiously waiting for.

With B.C.’s "circuit breaker” restrictions now expired, restaurants have the green light to welcome customers back indoors.

“Our customers are the heart of the business. It is just that simple. We understand we can’t do it without them and our customers are special," MacDonald said.

The Little Hobo says they will welcome customers back inside for dining on Wednesday.

Tuesday marked the first day in six weeks the restaurant was open for takeout and patio dining after they were forced to shut down due to a lack of people interested in patio seating.

“It’s been ridiculous with the restrictions just trying to get by. Everyone knows in the restaurant industry there is a small margin to begin with, and you get hit with all these restrictions and the COVID reality. But it’s one of those things we are all in this together," MacDonald added.

Bread Co. on Bernard welcomed customers inside bright and early this morning.

Owner Mike Bronswyk says it has been busy. "Just get everything out of storage and put up all the barriers again."

Bronswyk added he is thankful to have options again. “When it's raining outside it’s very hard for us to maintain any kind of business."

The Little Hobo says they will be welcoming the anticipated rush of a return of customers with open arms.

“I’m looking forward to the lineup, I'm looking forward to the chaos. Like truly the managed chaos that it is. It’s stressful, but a huge amount of fun.”

According to the government, restaurants can welcome guests for indoor and outdoor dining for tables of up to six guests with safety protocols in place.

Those safety protocols include physical distancing, mask-wearing, and contact tracing, as well as the capacity limits previously approved by WorkSafeBC for each restaurant.

Of note, those six people do not have to be from the same household, which means you can get together with friends, families, and colleagues at restaurants.

Additional restrictions related to the last-call for liquor are expected to be eased in mid June.