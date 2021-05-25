Kelowna businesses hopeful as COVID restrictions ease

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

The long weekend provided a glimpse of hope for our city as many of the streets, businesses and parks were bustling with people supporting the economy and trying to enjoy the summer-like atmosphere.

Downtown Kelowna Association executive director Mark Burley says Kelowna was busy, but normal, for this time of year.

“It was super busy downtown. That is what the downtown on-call guys reported to me, and my ventures downtown showed it to be pretty busy too. We had the one protest that went on that ventured out to Harvey Avenue, but other than that it seemed to be pretty well a normal weekend.”

With the announcement of B.C.'s reopening plan on Tuesday, the hope is that shops and restaurants will see an uptick in revenue because of the restrictions easing, and that also has Burley feeling optimistic.

"I think everybody no matter where you are is hoping things pick up, and we're sure hopeful for a complete return to indoor dining which brings people downtown walking up and down our sidewalks and into our retail stores.”

Under Tuesday's reopening plan, additional restrictions related to restaurants, bars and public gatherings could be lifted by mid-June.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce called the announcement “good news.”

“This was definitely one of the most-anticipated news conferences since tightened restrictions were put in place a number of months ago. We were all waiting to see if the improving numbers due to both the circuit breaker restrictions and the rapidly climbing vaccination numbers, would allow some easing of constraints,” says Dan Rogers, executive director of the Kelowna Chamber.

“Our businesses locally, from tourism-based service providers, to restaurants, are pleased at the little bit of good news,” said Rogers. “We take Minister Kahlon as the Minister responsible for BC’s economic recovery, at his word that he will engage with businesses as we move towards steps two and three to ensure businesses have a clear path to recovery.”

“We are also pleased to hear that by Canada Day we can perhaps see the re-opening of casinos, so important to our not-for-profit groups who are helped by community gaming grants, and to plan for larger group gatherings.”

The Chamber says it also can't wait to reconnect with the business community again with larger groups, after many of their events were forced online.