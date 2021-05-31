During the month of June, Gallagher’s Canyon Golf and Country Club will be one of 30 courses that will host golf pro’s from sunrise to sunset in support of those living with ALS.

Photo: Gallagher's Canyon Golf Club

Gallagher’s Canyon Golf and Country Club will be one of 30 courses this June that will host golf professionals in a sunrise to sunset golfathon in support of those living with ALS.

To raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC, the golfers are being asked to play as many holes as possible during the 16th annual event. PGA of BC executive director Donald Miyazaki is feeling confident that the event will once again be a success.

"On behalf of the association, I am extremely proud of the PGA of BC's involvement with the Golfathon for ALS, benefiting the ALS Society of BC patient services,” says Miyazaki.

“Throughout our years of participation, the efforts of countless golf professionals and volunteers have helped raise over $2.1 million. The program has assisted tens of thousands of individuals throughout British Columbia affected by this deadly disease. I am confident that with the continued support of our members, 2021 will be yet another successful PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.”

Four hundred people in our province are currently living with ALS.

Jay Janower of Global News BC says the ALS cause is close to his heart.

"My friend's mom battled ALS so raising funds for patient services is near to my heart. It's the reason I welcome the opportunity to become a part of the hugely successful PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS as its Ambassador.”

Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide much-needed support services and amenities to ALS patients and their families, friends, and caregivers.