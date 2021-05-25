Triplets celebrate 80th birthday

Photo: Contributed From left to right Sally, Jerry & Angie

A set of triplets celebrated their 80th birthday over the weekend.

Sally, Jerry and Angie Dryhorub were born in Richard, Saskatchewan in 1941. The siblings now live in different cities, but came together over zoom on Saturday for the big celebration.

Angie currently lives in Lake Country. She is married and has had six children, 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Sylvia now lives in Hafford, Saskatchewan and is married with seven children, 14 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two more on the way.

Jerry lived with his parents and after they passed away he went to live with his brother Nick and sister-in-law Hazel on their farm in Kakabeka Falls, Ontario.

"Jerry was born with special needs and special he is," his family said. He is now living at St. Joseph’s Care Group in Ontario.

On Saturday family and friends visited Angie's home in Lake country for a drive-by birthday wish.

"It was a surprise Zoom call. We wanted to do all kinds of things, but with COVID we were limited. We put together a video with all the grandkids and nieces and nephews and so we are trying to make it special," said Angie's son Shane Baxter.