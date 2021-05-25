COVID-19 exposures announced for 3 Central Okanagan schools

Photo: Contributed

The Central Okanagan School District has announced COVID-19 exposures at three more schools.

In a news release late Monday night, exposures at Pearson Road Elementary, North Glenmore Elementary and Rutland Middle School were announced.

Impacted staff or students are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” the school district said.

