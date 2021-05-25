BC announces funding for over 790 child care spaces in the Okanagan

Photo: BC Gov News

The provincial government has announced funding for more than 790 child care spaces in the Okanagan, 100 of which are expected to be operating by the fall.

The announcement means more families in the Okanagan can potentially return to work, pursue education or other opportunities, something Minister of State for Child Care, Katrina Chen says will benefit B.C.’s economy.

"As we enter the fourth year of our 10-year Childcare BC plan, thousands of families are already feeling the life-changing impact of having affordable, quality and inclusive child care," said Chen.

"As we continue to build towards an inclusive universal child care system, these new spaces will make it easier for parents, especially mothers, to pursue their own goals, while also being part of B.C.'s economic recovery."

New child care spaces, funded via 12 projects, are on the way for families in the following communities:

Hedley (16)

Kelowna (567)

Osoyoos (24)

Penticton (95.5)

West Kelowna (92)

"Penticton Indian Band is excited to be one of the successful recipients of the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund to construct a new daycare in the Penticton Indian Band community," said Kathy Pierre, education director, Penticton Indian Band. "The daycare is a welcomed opportunity to provide quality child care for families in the Penticton area and will be open to anyone looking for affordable and reliable daycare."

Benefiting child care facilities include: Garderie de l'École L'Anse-au-Sable (Kelowna), CEFA Early Learning Spall Road (Kelowna), The Clubhouse at Ellison (Kelowna), Okanagan Boys and Girls Club: Anne McClymont (Kelowna), Okanagan Boys and Girls Club: North Glenmore (Kelowna), Okanagan Mission Secondary School (Kelowna), Black Mountain Elementary School Child Care (Kelowna), Osoyoos Elementary School Seamless Day (Osoyoos), Little Paws Children's Centre (Penticton), Columbia Elementary School (Penticton), Hudson Road Elementary School (West Kelowna) and Chuchuwayha Daycare (Hedley).