COSAR stands down search for diver missing since May 15

The search for the body of missing Kamloops firefighter Brian Lannon, who disappeared after failing to surface from a recreational dive with friends on May 15, has now been officially called off.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue tell Castanet they have spent the past nine days searching for the missing diver, who is presumed drowned.

"COSAR members volunteered more than 500 hours working alongside the RCMP dive team, who used the COSAR landing craft The Sweatman as a diving platform," states a news release from COSAR.

Lannon went missing on May 15 after he failed to surface while diving near the Bennett floating bridge off of City Park.

