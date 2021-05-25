COVID-19 cases on two more recent Kelowna flights

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has issued advisories about two more Kelowna flights infected with COVID-19.
The advisories were issued Monday night alongside four other B.C. flights:
- May 21: AeroMexico 696, Mexico City to Vancouver
- May 20: Philippine Airlines 116, Manila to Vancouver
- May 20: North Cariboo 2010, Fort St. John to Kelowna
- May 19: Air Canada 104, Vancouver to Toronto
- May 12: Air Canada/Jazz 8402, Kelowna to Calgary
- May 10: Canadian North 5T1500, Edmonton to Terrace
Anyone who was on an impacted flight should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
The full list of active COVID-19 B.C. flight exposures can be found here.
This year, 71 flights in and out of Kelowna have carried a COVID-positive passenger. In all of 2020, 61 Kelowna flights had a passenger with COVID-19.
