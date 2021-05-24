Kelowna RCMP say an area of Lakeshore Road was closed Sunday due to distraught man

Photo: Castanet Staff

An area of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna was closed off Sunday afternoon as police responded to a man in distress.

Around 1:00 p.m., officers received a report of a man in crisis making weapons-related threats, according to Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Noseworthy said police found the man in a home located in the 500-block of Radant Road.

RCMP and Emergency Response Team officers immediately closed down the area because of the potential threat to the public.

“The man was apprehended a short time later without incident,” Noseworthy said in a statement.

“He was transported to hospital for treatment."