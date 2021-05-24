Kelowna rally held in support of Palestinians

Photo: @pinklady_ktown / Twitter

Organizers estimate about 150 people attended a rally in Kelowna’s Stuart Park on Sunday in support of Palestinians.

Protest attendees, many who were masked, carried signs condemning the violence in Gaza, which paused Thursday after a cease-fire.

“Land grabs and rockets won’t bring the peace that justice and forgiveness could,” stated one sign.

Attendees also called on Canada to stop selling weapons to Israel, an idea championed by NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

After 11 days of bombardment in Gaza, residents there are still sifting through rubble. At least 248 Palestinians were killed by Israeli air strikes during the conflict. Hamas rocket attacks killed 12 people in Israel.

Similar protests in support of Palestinians have been held throughout the world in recent weeks.