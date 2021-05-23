IH has confirmed more COVID exposures at Rutland Senior Secondary

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health has confirmed COVID-19 exposures at Rutland Senior Secondary.

Those affected are self-isolating at home with support from public health teams.

Anyone deemed a close contact of the individuals will be notified by Interior Health through contact tracing.

"Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible," Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO said in an email.

People are reminded to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.