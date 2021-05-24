Kelowna Paddle Centre plans for a busy summer

Madison Erhardt

The Kelowna Paddle Centre hosted an open house over the weekend providing residents an opportunity to learn more about paddling in the Okanagan.

Team leader Isaac Dutka says it was much busier than expected.

“Especially for May, usually a lot of people find the water really cold, but it has been a fantastic turnout. It’s crazy to see how many people have come through and it’s super interesting to see how many people are keen to get back out on the lake.”

Dutka says there are a number of rules members have to follow.

“Always have your life jacket on. Especially when you are getting out on the lake. You never know what you are going to run into. Your life jacket can be your life saviour."

"With our boats we have something called a leash so basically it’s our lifeline if we ever fall out of the boat it keeps us attached so we don’t have to swim for it," he added.

Staff say it is also crucial to pay attention to the weather when hitting the water.

“This lake tends to pick up really quick with the wind so the wind is a very big factor when you are paddling. Especially in June, it is a really windy month. The other thing is the eater temperature. it is still a little bit chilly because you have the ice pack melting. Wearing things to keep yourself warm are good suggestions.”

The paddle centre offers a range of classes for all levels. Memberships can also be purchased allowing individuals to access boats whenever they want.

