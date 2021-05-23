Police have reportedly blocked off Spiers Road in Kelowna

Photo: Bailey Galt

UPDATED: 7:40 p.m.

Multiple RCMP members and The Emergency Response Team are now stationed along Spiers Road.

"Well over a dozen police cars marked and unmarked are swarmed on Spiers Road, between Heinrich Road and Gully Road." a Castanet viewer said.

Spiers Road is currently blocked off.

At this time it is unclear if the Lakeshore incident is related.

UPDATED 5:30 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP continue to block off a portion of Lakeshore Road for an ongoing investigation.

A Castanet viewer says members of the E.R.T. are on scene by the Petro-Canada on Lakeshore Road.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP and is awaiting a response.

ORIGINAL 4:15 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP has blocked off a part of Lakeshore Road for an ongoing investigation.

Multiple cruisers are in the area.

A Castanet viewer reportedly saw several officers with their guns in hand along Truswell Road and Cook Road just after 3 p.m.

Police have also reportedly been observed with their guns drawn by the Creekside Pub.

