Police have reportedly blocked off Spiers Road in Kelowna

UPDATED: 7:40 p.m.
Multiple RCMP members and The Emergency Response Team are now stationed along Spiers Road.
"Well over a dozen police cars marked and unmarked are swarmed on Spiers Road, between Heinrich Road and Gully Road." a Castanet viewer said.
Spiers Road is currently blocked off.
At this time it is unclear if the Lakeshore incident is related.
UPDATED 5:30 p.m.
The Kelowna RCMP continue to block off a portion of Lakeshore Road for an ongoing investigation.
A Castanet viewer says members of the E.R.T. are on scene by the Petro-Canada on Lakeshore Road.
RCMP have yet to respond to Castanet's request for more information.
ORIGINAL 4:15 p.m.
Kelowna RCMP has blocked off a part of Lakeshore Road for an ongoing investigation.
Multiple cruisers are in the area.
A Castanet viewer reportedly saw several officers with their guns in hand along Truswell Road and Cook Road just after 3 p.m.
Police have also reportedly been observed with their guns drawn by the Creekside Pub.
Castanet has reached out to the RCMP and is awaiting a response.
