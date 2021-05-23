Police have reopened Spiers Road in Kelowna

Photo: Bailey Galt

UPDATE: 9:35 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP and Emergency Response Team have now cleared the area along Spiers Road.

At this time it's unclear what caused the heavy police response.

RCMP have yet to respond to a request for details.

Castanet will have more information as it becomes available.

UPDATED: 7:40 p.m.

Multiple RCMP members and The Emergency Response Team are now stationed along Spiers Road.

"Well over a dozen police cars marked and unmarked are swarmed on Spiers Road, between Heinrich Road and Gully Road." a Castanet viewer said.

Spiers Road is currently blocked off.

At this time it is unclear if the Lakeshore incident is related.

UPDATED 5:30 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP continue to block off a portion of Lakeshore Road for an ongoing investigation.

A Castanet viewer says members of the E.R.T. are on scene by the Petro-Canada on Lakeshore Road.

RCMP have yet to respond to Castanet's request for more information.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP and is awaiting a response.

ORIGINAL 4:15 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP has blocked off a part of Lakeshore Road for an ongoing investigation.

Multiple cruisers are in the area.

A Castanet viewer reportedly saw several officers with their guns in hand along Truswell Road and Cook Road just after 3 p.m.

Police have also reportedly been observed with their guns drawn by the Creekside Pub.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP and is awaiting a response.

