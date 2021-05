Photo: Madison Erhardt

Kelowna RCMP has blocked off a part of Lakeshore Road for an ongoing investigation.

Multiple cruisers are in the area.

A Castanet viewer reportedly saw several officers with their guns in hand along Truswell Road and Cook Road just after 3 p.m.

Police have also reportedly been observed with their guns drawn by the Creekside Pub.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP and is awaiting a response.

Send you photos and video to [email protected].