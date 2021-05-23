Three recent Kelowna flights carried a COVID-positive passenger

Photo: Castanet Staff

Three more Kelowna flights in the past week carried people who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows the recent exposures occurred on two flights leaving Kelowna, bound for Calgary, and one that arrived in Kelowna from Vancouver.

The impacted flights are as follows:

May 16: Air Canada/Jazz 8414, Vancouver to Kelowna, Rows 14-20

May 17: Air Canada/Jazz 8402, Kelowna to Calgary, Rows 5-11

April 18: WestJet 3344, Kelowna to Calgary, Rows 13-19

Anyone who was on the impacted flights should monitor for symptoms for 14 days. There are currently 57 flights into and out of B.C. with a COVID-19 exposure that fall in that 14-day timeline. The full list of exposures can be found here.

This year, 69 flights in and out of Kelowna have carried a COVID-positive passenger. In all of 2020, 61 Kelowna flights had a passenger with COVID-19.