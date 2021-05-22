Two new COVID-19 exposures confirmed within Central Okanagan schools

Photo: SD 23

Interior Health has confirmed two new exposures to COVID-19 with the Central Okanagan School District.

Information released on Saturday evening confirmed cases at Pearson Road Elementary and OKM Secondary.

Those affected are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” reads a statement from Central Okanagan Public Schools.

Central Okanagan Public Schools added they will continue to work closely with IH to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community.

Students are reminded to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.