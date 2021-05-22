Warm weather is expected for the long weekend

Those looking to get outside and enjoy some time off on this May long weekend will have a burst of summer in the forecast to go with it.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Gregg Walters, Saturday should see a high of 23 C with mostly sunny skies, which is a few degrees above seasonal.

On Saturday night the Interior should see partly cloudy skies with a very isolated chance of showers in the evening, mixed with winds gusts coming out of the northwest at approximately 20 kilometres per hour. The low is forecast to dip down to 8 C.

Sunday looks picturesque, as the sun is forecast to return in the morning, with a little bit of shade from the clouds coming into the afternoon to provide some coverage. The high is expected to reach around 25 C.

Monday, a little bit of cloud coming is forecast to return, but it's supposed to remain dry, with a high of 21 C.

A chance of showers is in the forecast for later in the evening on Monday, as well as Tuesday, as the long weekend comes to a close.

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected Tuesday, so if you have an opportunity to be outside this weekend in any of the region's parks or beaches, enjoy it while you can.