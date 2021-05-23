Interior COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped significantly Friday

Photo: File photo

The number of Interior COVID-19 patients in hospital and ICU dropped significantly for the first time in several weeks on Friday.

The latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows as of Friday, there are 16 Interior residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19, and of these, eight are being treated in ICU.

This is down from 20 hospitalizations, and 13 ICU patients, the previous day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Interior have remained above 20 since early April, reaching a third-wave high of 40 on April 27.

“It really depends which population it hits,” said Interior Health's chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers Friday.

“As soon as it gets into long-term care, when people are older, they end up more in hospital and tend to end up more in ICU as well.”

There remains one active long-term care home outbreak in the Interior, at Kelowna's Spring Valley Care Centre.

Province-wide, 319 people are currently hospitalized, including 107 in critical care.

New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and COVID-related deaths have all been dropping in B.C. in recent weeks as more and more British Columbians get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, 2,744,020 dose of vaccine had been administered in B.C., including 421,328 in the Interior.