Snowpack across Southern Interior below normal

The snowpack across much of B.C.'s southern Interior is lower than normal this month, and there is no longer a risk of flooding from snow melt in the area.

The latest report from the River Forecast Centre shows the snowpack in the Okanagan is at 80 per cent of normal as of May 15, down from 91 per cent of normal back on April 1.

The North and South Thompson regions are currently at 97 per cent and 78 per cent of normal respectively. The lowest snowpack in the province is in the East Kootenays, with 66 per cent of normal, while the West Kootenay region is at 88 per cent or normal.

The average snowpack across the entire province is quite normal, at 103 per cent. The overall snowpack across B.C. has dropped by about 23 per cent from peak snow accumulation this past winter, which is slightly more than usual.

“The combination of an early melt of the snowpack and lack of spring rainfall increases the risk for significant drought and low flow situations through the summer for many areas in southern B.C.,” the River Forecast Centre states in its recent report.

Most areas below 1,600 metres in the southern Interior are now snow free.

“Favourable spring weather conditions in the South Interior has occurred with respect to flooding,” the report states.

“Dry weather combined with periodic warm and cool spells have moderated seasonal peak flows. Rivers and creeks in the South Interior are no longer a risk for snowmelt related flooding. However, they are still susceptible to flooding from heavy rainfall events or multiple storm systems.”

And while the dry weather has generally been good news when it comes to flood risks, the Interior could be in for a very dry summer.

“A developing story in the South Interior is the lack of rainfall that has occurred since March 1st and is expected to continue through the end of May,” the report states. “The combination of early snowmelt and lack of spring rainfall increases the risk for drought and low flow conditions through the summer for many areas in southern B.C.”