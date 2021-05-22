Founder of local property company passed away peacefully Thursday

Photo: Callahan Property Group Lloyd Callahan

The founder of a long-standing Okanagan property company passed away this past week after brief time with an undisclosed illness.

Lloyd Callahan founded the Callahan Property Group more than 50 years ago in the Okanagan. The property company now constructs, leases and manages commercial and residential projects in the Okanagan and across B.C.

“Through Lloyd's passion for business and his incredible desire to connect with people, he will be fondly remembered as a pioneer in the Okanagan landscape,” the Callahan Property Group posted on their website.

“He was known for his integrity, his wit and charm, and his exceptional talent for deal making.”

Callahan passed away peacefully at his home overlooking Okanagan Lake on Thursday.

He was a passionate skier, golfer and loved spending time on the water. Known as “chief” to those close to him, he was a supporter of many local charities.

“Lloyd truly cared about the community he lived in,” Callahan Property Group said. “His legacy will live on for many years to come.”