One woman sent to hospital after fight in City Park Friday night

Photo: David Ogilvie Emergency crews at Kelowna's City Park Friday night.

A woman was taken to Kelowna General Hospital after a fight, and possible stabbing, in downtown Kelowna Friday night.

Police responded to Kelowna's City Park at about 10:30 p.m. for a report of a group of people fighting in the park. The call was first reported as a “possible stabbing," but it's not clear if a stabbing occurred.

“When frontline officers attended, the parties involved had already fled the area,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“One woman was located with injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.”

It's unclear what injuries the woman suffered, or how serious those injuries were.

A witness at the scene said officers were searching through City Park on foot, but no arrests were made.

“We are continuing our investigation today to attempt to determine what occurred,” Cpl. Noseworthy said.