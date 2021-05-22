Police still seeking public's help with finding missing Kelowna man

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Jacob Wilson

Police are still looking for a Kelowna man who hasn't been seen by family and friends in two weeks.

Jacob Wilson was reported missing on May 17, but he was last seen on May 9 in the Kelowna area.

After first notifying the public of his disappearance on Friday, police are once again asking for the public's help in locating the missing 42-year-old man over the long weekend.

Police say Wilson's friends are concerned about his health and wellbeing.

He's described as a 5-foot-9 caucasian man with a thin build, short blond hair and hazel eyes.

Police have asked anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.