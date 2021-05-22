Search for missing diver in Kelowna enters eighth day

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

The eighth day of the search for a missing diver near the William R. Bennett bridge began Saturday morning, and police are once again asking boaters to give them space.

On the afternoon of May 15, Kamloops firefighter Brian Lannon did not surface after he was recreationally diving with three others near the east end of the bridge.

The RCMP dive team and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers have spent the past week combing the water, looking to recover Lannon's body.

The search continues Saturday, on the first day of the May long weekend.

“Our team will focusing on the area to the south of the bridge today,” Kelowna RCMP's Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a statement.

“It’s a beautiful day on a long weekend, and we anticipate an increase in the number of boaters and others out enjoying Okanagan Lake. For the safety of our divers and the entire search team, we reminding everyone to please remain away from the area of our search.”

Lannon's coworkers described him as someone who “would help you with anything.”