Fernando's Pub is back after a seven-month break

After closing for the past seven months, Fernando's is back.

General manager of Fernando’s Pub, Matt Ellis, has been dealing with the pressure of lockdowns a bit differently than some other businesses. He chose to shut down back on Oct. 24, 2020, due to all the uncertainty behind the lockdowns and restrictions.

Now that things are a little more clear as far as restrictions, and with a reopening plan expected on Tuesday, Ellis opened back up last Thursday. He says the reception his pub received was humbling.

“It was very humbling, that's how I felt when I closed out the night [Thursday] night," Ellis said. "I couldn't believe it when we went out and it was raining sideways and we looked up and down Bernard and every patio was emptying out or was empty and we had a full patio and a couple people waiting to get on the patio.”

Having his business back open is a huge step in the right direction, but Ellis says some positive news from the provincial government would also be much appreciated.

“We’re super excited for indoor dining to come back at whatever capacity it is, if it's only at 50 percent, we’re ready," he said.

"I figure a couple more staff members I need to hire because we're really optimistic that the indoor dining is going to be coming back very shortly. We’re ready. We know that people are still going to want to sit on the patio, but once that's full we’ve got a beautiful breeze that blows through here. We've set it up, prepared for indoor dining.”

Ellis also hinted at wanting to bring back live music inside the dining area, which has become increasingly popular at his pub over the last few years.