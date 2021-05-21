Boaters asked to steer clear of Bennett Bridge as search for drowned firefighter continues

Photo: COSAR

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is asking boaters to avoid crossing under the east side of the Bennett Bridge on Saturday.

Search volunteers and the RCMP will be continuing their search for the body of Kamloops firefighter Brian Lannon, who is presumed drowned after he did not surface after a scuba dive a week ago.

While COSAR was called off by RCMP for a day on Wednesday, search volunteers were re-engaged the next day. The RCMP’s search divers use COSAR’s boat.

The search will resume on Saturday with teams using underwater cameras and sonar.

“Boaters are asked to not cross under the east side of Kelowna's William R. Bennett Bridge as the wake can create turbidity, making it harder to see images,” said COSAR in a statement. “It is also unsafe for divers.”