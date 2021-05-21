Registration for COVID-19 vaccine opened up to those 12 and older

Photo: Vancouver Coastal Health

Interior Health is reaching out to its younger population now that British Columbians 12 and older can register for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The health authority recently launched its #journey2immunity campaign on social media, calling all “local influencers” to help spread the word about the vaccine rollout to family, friends and followers.

“I would like to thank each and every person who is helping us raise awareness and encourage people to register and schedule their vaccine appointment,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. “Whether you’re a family influencer or community influencer, your efforts to share and promote our #journey2immunity campaign are greatly appreciated.”

One such local influencer and university student, 20-year-old Ava Wittman, said she's been encouraging as many friends as she can to get the vaccine.

“Like everyone else, I want life to get back to normal,” she said. “As the summer approaches, now is the time to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID, as well as speeding up the reopening process for everyone.

"It's definitely a conversation that comes up every now and again, most of my friends and people I know are eager to get vaccinated ... A couple of us are going to be turning 21 soon and we all want to go to Vegas, and for those who are hesitant [about the vaccine], I'm like 'well don't you want to go?'"

Another local young person, Amber Wimbleton, said using social media to spread the word about the vaccine registration process is important to reach a younger audience, who may not being paying attention to more traditional media.

“If you have a social media following, I encourage you to use it to promote vaccine registrations as much as you can,” said Loyal Wooldridge, Kelowna city councillor and business owner.

“This is our chance to make a real difference in the fight against COVID-19. It’s the chance we’ve all been waiting for to kick start economic recovery, get back to normal, and enjoy a safe summer.”

Every British Columbian 12 and older can register for their vaccine appointment here.