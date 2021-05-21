Fire crews knock down blaze at Missionwood Retirement Resort

Photo: Jayden Wasney

The Kelowna Fire Department is cleaning up after a fire at the Missionwood Retirement building on Gordon Drive.

The fire broke out at roughly 3:30 p.m., sending a large cloud of smoke into the sky, prompting multiple 911 calls.

It is believed the fire was contained to the exterior of the building, but it did cause some damage to the structure itself.

The sidewalk along Gordon Drive is currently closed and FortisBC is also on the scene.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.