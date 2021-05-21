Half of the those who died at Spring Valley not vaccinated

Photo: Contributed Spring Valley Care Centre

The number of COVID-19 cases, and deaths, at Rutland's Spring Valley Care Centre continue to increase, but Interior Healths' Dr. Albert de Villiers says the majority of cases remain asymptomatic.

As of Friday, 35 residents and 12 staff/others at the long-term care home in Rutland have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak was first declared on April 28. Eight of the residents who tested positive for the virus have since died.

On Friday, IH's chief medical health officer Dr. De Villiers said about half of the people who've died at the facility had not been vaccinated, "because of various reasons."

As he's noted in the past, others who've contracted COVID-19 and died in long-term care homes may have shown no symptoms from the virus itself.

“This is a facility where there are people who are elderly, and have got some concurrent diseases as well, and some of the people who passed away were palliative before they got COVID,” Dr. de Villiers said.

Over the past week, nine more residents have tested positive at the facility.

“Most of the increase were asymptomatic,” Dr. de Villiers said. “We go in every week or every second week depending on the facility and the outbreak, and we go in and retest everybody, even if they're asymptomatic.”

He added that about 60-70 per cent of the people who've tested positive at the facility were asymptomatic.

Transmission remains high in Rutland, with 59 new cases in the area between May 11 and 17, the highest in the region.

About 47 per cent of the region's adult population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. While that's less than the surrounding parts of the Central Okanagan, Dr. de Villiers noted they've been making extra efforts to get people vaccinated in Rutland, and the proportion of vaccinated people there has risen “dramatically” in recent weeks.

“We are definitely putting in extra effort and putting in extra clinic times into Kelowna specifically,” he said. “There will be a special event next Wednesday as well to put a little bit of focus on the Rutland community at the clinic.”

To date, close to 450,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Interior Health region.