Expect to see more police, city presence in public areas over weekend

Now that the May long weekend is upon us with beautiful weather set to go with it, we can expect to see our city’s streets looking busier than usual. To combat the potential of a busy weekend, the city and the RCMP are ensuring residents that they are well prepared, and that safety is a top priority.

Last week the RCMP boosted their roster by adding six new members to their Community Safety Unit, which expands their unit from 21 members to 27. They also added a senior officer to their ranks, and now have six officers patrolling on foot instead of two. With the increase in police presence and having them on patrol seven days a week, this should allow for quicker response times as well as provide the public with an added sense of security when going out and enjoying themselves.

“These new positions were approved by City Council in the 2020 budget and we look forward to the impact they will have on crime and the public’s sense of safety in Kelowna,” said Community Safety Director Darren Caul. “While this is an important step forward that reflects Kelowna’s fast-paced population growth, adding more police resources is only one of several steps we are taking to enhance community safety.”

Starting May long weekend, Safety Education Ambassadors will once again be active in favoured outdoor spaces in Kelowna, including beaches, parks, sports fields and waterfront areas. The Ambassador Program was quickly rolled out last summer following a rise in local COVID cases around the Canada Day long weekend.

“Last year our ambassadors played an important role with over 9,000 interactions over the six weeks they were out in the community, and we found that people were responsive and willing to adjust their behaviour with simple friendly reminders,” said Lance Kayfish, Risk Manager for the City of Kelowna.

“Once again the ambassadors’ role in our more popular spaces will be to monitor, educate and encourage the public to make smart choices while pandemic restrictions are still in play.”

The City also has a private security contractor patrolling downtown on foot, bike and car, with constant communication and coordination from the Kelowna Security Operations Centre. The city and police are reminding residents to report any criminal or suspicious activity.