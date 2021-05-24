Mobile Indigenous art coming to Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre

In collaboration with the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and the UBCO’s Indigenous Art Intensive program, the Rotary Centre for the Arts is gearing up to host a screening of videos in the mobile iArt gallery outside of the RCA.

The iArt gallery is an Indigenous art display that captures work from adult and youth artists all across the world and also features a small-scale stage that can accommodate dance and musical performances.

Tania Willard, UBCO assistant professor, administered the mobile digital art exhibit, but it certainly didn't come easy. Due to the pandemic, the travelling art gallery has been unable to make visits to other communities, but beginning on May 19 and until early July, people can explore different Indigenous work on display in front of the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

It will also be in downtown Kelowna on Bernard Avenue from July to August 20. The iArt gallery hours are Wednesday to Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Three Indigenous artist’s video works will screen inside a unique mobile gallery, parked out front of the Rotary Centre for the Arts this spring and summer," said Willard. "The iArt Gallery presents works by noted artists Maureen Gruben (Inuvialuk), Christine Howard Sandoval (Obispeño Chumash and Hispanic) and Krista Belle Stewart (Syilx).”