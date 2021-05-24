Safety advocates push for more awareness around off-road vehicles and children

Photo: CTV News

After a 14-year-old boy was killed riding an all-terrain vehicle on May 14 near 100 Mile House, ATV safety advocates are hoping to prevent them in the future.

"Too many people, especially young people are being killed on ATVs," said Kelowna's David Sullivan, president of Quadbar safety.

The 14-year-old who passed away earlier this month was riding with a group of friends when his ATV crashed on a trail on Crown land near a logging road in 100 Mile House.

The boy was taken to hospital but did not survive. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Sullivan points to our neighbours to the east, where the Alberta Injury Prevention Centre had a big push on ATV Safety in advance of the long weekend.

The main safety tips centre around wearing a helmet and riding a machine that fits the rider.

Sullivan points to statistics that indicate quad drivers younger than 16-years-old are 12 times more likely than adults to experience an injury.

The Government of B.C. says on its off-road vehicle safety webpage that children under the age of 16 must be supervised by someone 19 or over who holds a valid driver’s licence or has completed a certified training course.

According to the University of Iowa, ATV-related crashes result in about 150,000 emergency room visits in the U.S. per year and one in three victims is under 16 years of age.

The Canadian Pediatric Society also recommends against children under 16-years-old riding ATVs of any size.

"The Canadian Paediatric Society says ATVs, or all-terrain vehicles, are simply not safe for children and is calling on provinces and territories to prohibit those under 16 from operating them."

