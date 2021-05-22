Trial dates set following investigation into Red Scorpions gang

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Trial dates have been set for three of the four men charged following a drug investigation targeting the Red Scorpion gang in Kelowna that began in 2017.

Last October, the Kelowna RCMP announced charges had been laid against five men, following a police investigation targeting the Red Scorpion gang, dubbed "Project E-Precedent.”

The investigation involved 15 search warrants at homes and one office building. Police said they found approximately 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil, three kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine as well as GHB, ecstasy, and other pharmaceutical drugs, along with a number of firearms and more than $130,000 in cash.

The allegations dated back to November 2017.

Earlier this year, one of the five accused, Nickolas Parisee, pleaded guilty to one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and in return, the Crown dropped the three other possession for the purpose of trafficking charges he was facing. Parisee avoided jail time and was handed two years of probation.

Trials for Travis Cumming, Jonathan Sierra and Jason Keehn have all been set for later this year and into 2022, while the trial dates for Benjamin Bridger have yet to be finalized.

Some of the details of the investigation came out in a BC Civil Forfeiture suit against Cumming filed in June 2019, before any of these recent criminal charges had been laid. Cumming was arrested for drug trafficking three times between December 2017 and April 2018, and following his last arrest, police executed a search warrant at a home Kelowna's Wintergreen Crescent, where he was allegedly living.

The BC Civil Forfeiture Officer claimes police found a variety of drugs at the home, along with tens of thousands of dollars in cash and a semi-automatic handgun.

In February 2020, a BC Supreme Court judge ruled the B.C. government could keep close to $70,000 in cash police had seized from Cumming, ruling the cash was proceeds of criminal activity.

Cumming, who's facing four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm, begins his two week trial at the end of November of this year.

It's unclear how the investigation involved Sierra, Keehn, Bridger and Parisee, but the date of Cumming's last arrest and the subsequent search of his home matches the date Parisee's charges stem from. The civil forfeiture suit made no mention of the Red Scorpion gang.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Sierra, who's facing four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and Jason Keehn, who's facing three counts of trafficking, four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and 10 counts related to the possession of five firearms, are set to begin their joint trial on April 25. A number of voir dires are scheduled for the two mens' cases prior to the beginning of trial. Voir dires are hearings in front of a judge where, in general, the admissibility of evidence is tested.

Finally, Benjamin Bridger, who faces four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two firearms charges, is scheduled for five weeks of voir dire between January and May of next year. Trial dates have not been scheduled yet.

Last week, Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance told city council that all major B.C. gangs are operating in the Central Okanagan.

The Red Scorpions most notable tie to Kelowna was the 2011 killing of one of the gang's leaders, Jonathan Bacon, outside of the Delta Grand Hotel. After a lengthy trial with many delays, three men eventually pleaded guilty to their involvement in the high-profile gang killing.