City of Kelowna planning on extending Abbott Street bike lanes

Photo: City of Kelowna

With more than 250,000 people walking and biking Kelowna’s Abbott Street corridor, the city is looking at using “quick-build” infrastructure to extend the popular route between Rose Avenue and Boyce-Gyro Beach Park.

“Quick-build strategies combine interim materials on existing street space, with limited new construction, to deliver projects sooner and at a lower cost than originally scheduled in our 10-Year Capital Plan,” said Chad Williams, senior transportation planning engineer. “Extending the Abbott ATC will link the Downtown and Pandosy areas, improving access to parks, beaches and amenities along the way.”

The municipality is now collecting feedback on the idea online. Details of the project can be found here.

Proposed improvements include a two-way protected bicycling lane, with a multi-use path in sections that have space constraints. Results of the pilot will inform design of future improvements both along Abbott Street and other projects across the city.

The city says Abbott Street is one of Kelowna’s busiest bicycling and pedestrian routes, and 2020 saw an increase in use of more than 50 per cent compared to the previous year.

Construction is anticipated to start in 2022, pending budget approval. An online feedback survey is open from May 19 to June 6, 2021.