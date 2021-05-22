Kelowna man commends RCMP officer for act of kindness

Photo: Daryl Novakowski

A Kelowna man has shared photos and comments about what he describes as a "heartwarming" act of kindness by a Kelowna RCMP officer.

Daryl Novakowski owns CCT Technologies and he was doing some work near the new homeless camp off Baillie Avenue when he saw an RCMP officer tell a group of homeless individuals that they would have to move because they were on Canada Post property.

Instead of things escalating and getting nasty, Novakowski tells Castanet the officer offered to help move them.

"I'm 56-years-old and it's the first time I've ever seen anything like that."

Novakowski says he watched as the officer backed up his truck and helped load it with their belongings, "they had a shopping cart full of stuff and suitcases."

Novakowski says he has a son who is addicted to drugs and living on the streets of Vancouver, so that simple act of kindness had a profound affect on him.

The kindhearted officer is RCMP Sgt. Greg Woodcox.

"I told him congratulations that's the first time I've ever seen that in my entire life. To see that sort of act of kindness goes a long way with me."