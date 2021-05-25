Husky gas station at Cook and Gordon seeks to add restaurant

Photo: Contributed

The Husky gas station at the corner of Cook Road and Gordon Drive in Kelowna has big renovation plans.

Fox Architecture has submitted a development permit application to the City of Kelowna, proposing a major redevelopment of the location that includes adding a second storey. It wants to build a 40-seat restaurant on the main floor and professional offices on the second. A residential unit is also proposed for the west side of the building.

The gas pumps that are currently at the location would stay, the convenience store would be reduced in size, and the car wash on the west side of the business would be removed.

“This proposal combines the needs of an expressway commercial gas station, with the walkable neighbourhood uses of a formal restaurant, and then transitions to residential use facing the adjacent housing,” states the application letter, which was originally written in October 2018.