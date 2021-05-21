New community-level data shows higher transmission in Rutland

Photo: BC CDC

Detailed neighbourhood level COVID-19 data has now been released by the BC Centre for Disease Control, showing what specific regions of Kelowna and the rest of the Okanagan are seeing the most transmission of the virus.

Rutland remains the worst hit area in the Interior. Between May 11 and 17, 59 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Rutland, for a daily rate of infection of 21.2 cases per 100,000 people. Earlier this month, Interior Health identified Rutand as a COVID "hot spot."

For comparison, across the Surrey local health area, 986 new cases were identified over the same period, for an average daily infection rate of 27.2 cases per 100,000 people.

The Glenmore region had 43 new cases in the same week, for a daily rate of 16.1 cases per 100,000 people, while the Downtown Kelowna region saw 38 new cases – a daily rate of 12.3 per 100,000.

The Okanagan Mission community had 15 new infections, for a daily rate of 7.5 per 100,000 people, while West Kelowna had 33 new cases – a daily rate of 10.1 per 100,000 people.

Just one new case was recorded in the wide ranging Central Okanagan Rural area, while 13 new cases were identified in Lake Country, for a daily rate of 12.6 per 100,000 people.

The worst hit community in the province was the West Newton area in Surrey, where 138 new infections were recorded, for a daily rate of 40.3 infections per 100,000 people.

The BC CDC interactive map can be found here.

Data for all of the community health service areas in the Thompson-Okanagan from May 11 to 17 can be found below. The number in brackets is the average daily infection rate for the region per 100,000 people.

Rutland - 59 (21.2)

Okanagan Mission - 15 (7.5)

West Kelowna - 33 (10.1)

Downtown Kelowna - 38 (12.3)

Glenmore - 43 (16.1)

Lake Country - 13 (12.6)

Central Okanagan Rural - 1 (1.4)

Penticton - 12 (3.7)

Summerland - 1 (1.1)

South Okanagan - 3 (2.0)

Keremeos - 5 (12.3)

Princeton - 0

Vernon Centre/Coldstream - 11 (2.6)

North Okanagan/Lumby - 4 (3.8)

Armstrong/Spallumcheen - 2 (2.5)

Salmon - 4 (1.5)

Enderby - 0