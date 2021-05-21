RCMP, friends and family concerned for missing man

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find missing Kelowna man, Jacob Wilson.

Jacob was reported missing on May 17, and was last seen on May 9, 2021.

Both Jacob’s friends and police are very concerned for his health and well-being. Despite its efforts so far RCMP in the Central Okanagan has been unable to locate Jacob Wilson.

Description of Jacob:

Caucasian male;

42 years;

5 ft 9 in (175 cm);

thin build;

short blond hair;

hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jacob Wilson is urged to contact their local police, or Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.