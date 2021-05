Photo: RCMP Nikita Myltoft

Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are looking to the public for assistance in locating a missing 15-year old girl.

Nikita Myltoft left her home in north Glenmore at 9:45 a.m. Thursday and didn’t return as expected.

She is described as five-foot-one, 110 pounds with strawberry blonde hair.

Her parents are very concerned and ask anyone who has seen her to call the police.