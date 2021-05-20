Okanagan residents encouraged to stay close to home this long weekend

Just a few days before the May long weekend, Okanagan residents are being asked to stay within their health region reduce the spread of COVID-19.

President and CEO of Tourism Kelowna Lisanne Ballantyne says there are plenty of options for residents in our own backyard to keep us occupied.

“Think of it as supporting local businesses , and supporting local and experiencing tourism right here at home. There are ways to enjoy things like boat rentals, like water skiing, or parasailing. With all the water attractions, there are ways to enjoy that and still be within health protocols,” said Ballantyne.

She also stressed that those who choose to go out and enjoy themselves over the long weekend should follow public health orders.

Premier of B.C. John Horgan said Thursday he does not want residents getting too excited about the possibility of restrictions easing soon, or it could impact the province's reopening timeline.

“When people hear that there's good news on the horizon, they assume that that horizon is now, and we need to get through this long weekend. It was thoughtfully put in place by Dr. Henry and her team. The government worked to make sure we put in place a program that was not overly onerous, but would meet the test of reducing transmission, keeping people safe, and keeping as much of our economy open as possible."

With temperatures set to hit the low-to-mid twenties this weekend, the streets of Kelowna are expected to be busy. The B.C. government will be revealing its reopening plans on Tuesday.