The Guild Gardens sprouts in Kelowna with focus on permaculture

Photo: Contributed

May long weekend is the perfect time to plant your garden.

The Guild Gardens just might provide the perfect way to plant your garden.

The Kelowna business is all about permaculture, which is basically working within nature’s established systems. Danielle Crowe grew up in Kelowna, spent her youth in the orchards fell in love with nature. She has been practising permaculture ways for more than a decade and decided to turn that passion into a business.

The Guild Gardens essentially sells instant gardens, which are square pieces of cloth—or guilds—that contain seeds for a variety of plants that are meant to be together. Simply put it in your garden, cover it with an inch of soil and water it. Each guild is 30 inches by 30 inches.

“It took me 10 minutes to plant my garden this year,” Crowe said.

The Guild Gardens offers eight guilds for purchase: flower salad, salsa, grape, apple, medicine, pollinator, brassicas and three sisters. The three sisters guild, as an example, grows beans, corn and radish. The salsa guild will provide onion, cilantro, arugula, lettuce, chives and basil. Each should be anchored by a single plant or tree that does not come with the guild but are easily attainable at affordable prices.

Customers are encouraged to have fun with their guilds, creating patterns or borders in their gardens. They can also make a “live fence” consisting of plants can grow as tall as 15 feet. Strips of seeds are also available for purchase.

“It’s really fun for kids,” Crowe says. “My kids help me make my garden, and it’s better than watching them growing gardens on Minecraft.”

The business also sells products for customers to build their own garden, potted plants, and wild and natural seeds. Also available are garden consultations, permaculture landscaping and workshops for those looking to live the permaculture lifestyle.

Crowe has found that the business is proving popular with both green thumbs and those who are just getting into gardening.

“People who have been gardening for a long time are really interested,” Crowe said, “and people who just want to start out gardening are really interested.”

The Guild Gardens and Castanet have teamed up on a contest. The winner will receive on-site consultation with a permaculture design expert, a workshop of their choice and a full build-your-own-garden kit that consists of eight seed guilds, eight seed strips, potted plant starters and seeds. The total value is $500.

The contest is free to enter, and it will end at 11:59 p.m. this Monday, May 24.