Okanagan Nation Alliance call for protection of local grizzlies

The Okanagan Nation Alliance is reacting to a rare grizzly bear sighting in the Postill Lake Road area outside Kelowna.

James Craig captured a video of a sow and cub on camera about three kilometres up the forest service road on May 11. Tragically, the bears were recorded playing with garbage left on site.

For the Syilx people, ki?lawna? (grizzly bears) are a significant part of laws and protocols and make up a large part of Syilx creation stories.

For years, their population has declined through the Okanagan, to the point where many believed they were fully extirpated.

“Ki?lawna? are an integral and critical part of Syilx Okanagan Nation culture since the beginning of time. The Syilx Okanagan territory was once home to a thriving population of ki?lawna?, however today they are often said to be extirpated from the area. In 2014, Syilx Okanagan Nation’s Chief Executive Council implemented a mandate to protect and recover ki?lawna? throughout our territory,” said Chief Clarence Louie.

“We continue to implement this important work through a number of initiatives, including monitoring of an existing population of ki?lawna? in the Okanagan area. Monitoring efforts in the Okanagan region further assist in securing much needed funding and capacity to protect and manage their habitat.”

The Okanagan Nation Alliance is working to document the grizzly population in the area in partnership with the provincial and federal governments.

The ONA also leads the recovery of grizzly bears in the North Cascades, one of two critically endangered populations, while being active in restoring important grizzly bear habitat in the Kettle Granby area.

To report a grizzly bear sighting, email [email protected]