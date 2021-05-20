Eighth COVID-related death at Spring Valley care home

Photo: Contributed Spring Valley Care Centre

Yet another person has died at the COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna's Spring Valley long-term care home.

Interior Health disclosed Thursday an eighth death at the care home. Additionally, two more residents at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases there to 35 residents and 12 staff/others.

This new death comes after the seventh death at the facility was disclosed Wednesday.

The local death was one of three new COVID-related deaths across B.C. announced Thursday. To date, there have been 1,661 COVID-related deaths in B.C., including 146 in the Interior.

Despite the increasing deaths at the facility, Interior Health's chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers has said the majority of residents and staff there have been vaccinated, and most of the cases have been asymptomatic.

After the COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna's Sandalwood Retirement Resort was declared over this past weekend, and the outbreak at Keremeos' Orchard Haven was declared over Thursday, the outbreak at Spring Valley remains the only care home outbreak remaining in the Interior.

There remains three other COVID-19 outbreaks at seniors' facilities across the rest of the province.

There are 487 active COVID cases in the Interior. Twenty of these people are currently hospitalized, 13 of whom are being treated in ICU.