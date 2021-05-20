Conservation officers forced to put down black bear in Kelowna

Madison Erhardt

BC conservation officers were forced to put down a black bear Wednesday in Kelowna after it became a danger to the public.

"Working with wildlife has its good days and its bad days. Yesterday was a bad day," BC conservation officer Ken Owens said.

"Conservation officers are again pleading with the public to look after their garbage and attractants around their property, after having to put down a male adult black bear yesterday near a school on Dell Road within the City of Kelowna. The bear had become highly human habituated and garbage-conditioned which caused it to be a threat to public safety," he added.

Jarett Langton says the bear wandered into his yard yesterday along Springfield Road and Rutland Road.

"I was pretty shocked when I saw him. Usually, we have lots of dogs in the area because we don't have a fence. I looked closely and couldn't believe it was a bear."

Langton says he heard three shots shortly after he saw the bear on his camera.

This month the Kelowna Conservation Officers Service says it has received 60 reports of bears accessing unprotected garbage.

"It’s very frustrating that the Conservation Officer Service has been responding to the above calls, providing public education on bear safety and attractant management, trying to get people to ensure their non-natural attractants are unavailable to bear(s)," Owens said.

Owens believes the message is being disregarded.

In BC it is an offence to feed or leave attractants available to wildlife.

"Kelowna Conservation Officers and the West Kelowna WildsafeBC Coordinator will be conducting bear attractant audits within the City of Kelowna and the Central Okanagan Regional District proactively enforcing the Wildlife Act and educating the public in removing or securing non-natural attractants making them unavailable to bear(s)," he said.

The public can report conflicts with dangerous wildlife, where this is a threat to public safety, to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline toll-free at 1 877 952-RAPP (7277) or visit the RAPP website at www.rapp.bc.ca.

To learn how to keep wildlife wild and our communities safe visit www.wildsafebc.com.